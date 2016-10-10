display of talent:An elephant sprinkles water on the audience during the ‘Aane Utsav’ held close to the Sakrebailu elephant camp near Shivamogga on Sunday.— Photo: VAIDYA

The tamed elephants of Sakrebailu elephant camp near here impressed onlookers with a wide array of tricks at the ‘Aane Utsav’ programme held on Sunday.

The programme was organised by Forest and Wildlife Department on the bank of the Tunga river, adjacent to Sakrebailu camp, to mark the valedictory function of the Wildlife Week celebrations. Of the 23 elephants at Sakrebailu camp, 10 — Kapila, New Tusker, Geetha, Sagar, Bhaskar, Gange, Arjuna, Bhanumati, Ale and Surya — participated in the programme.

The programme began with a grand parade of the richly caparisoned jumbos led by New Tusker.

Ale, Arjuna and Bhaskar displayed a sense of camaraderie by walking with their trunks interlocked. In the running competition later, Bhanumathi, an elephant captured in Hassan district in 2015 and tamed at Sakrebailu camp, came first. In the reverse running competition, seven-year-old Surya, born to a female elephant in the camp, stood first.

The elephants also played with footballs. A banana and sugarcane eating competition too was held.

The elephants also seemed to share an intimate bond with their mahouts. Gange, the 61-year-old female elephant, set a fine example for the human-elephant bond by doing a round of the ground by carrying her mahout Habibullah on her trunk. The utsav ended with an Amruthasinchana, in which elephants sprayed water on the crowd.

Earlier in the day, Thirthahalli MLA Kimmane Rathnakar gave away prizes to the winners of the drawing, essay writing and quiz competitions for students organised by the department to mark Wildlife Week. Mr. Rathnakar asked officials of the Forest Department not to create obstructions in the name of conservation to civic works such as drawing drinking water pipelines and providing electricity connection to fringe villages.