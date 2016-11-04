A farmer was crushed to death by an elephant, while he was on his way home in Bommankoppa village under Nagargali Forest Range of Khanapur taluk recently. The victim has been identified as Vasudev Mirasi (52).

Forest Department officials said that the deceased and two other farmers were part of the team of forest personnel engaged in chasing away a herd of elephants that had started raiding standing paddy fields due for harvest. The herd, consisting of six elephants and a calf, entered the Nagargali range.

After the day-long exercise to trace and chase the herd away, Vasudev and two others took a short-cut through the forest and came across the herd. One of elephants lifted Vasudev with its trunk and crushed him to death. The Deputy Conservator of Forests would soon release Rs. 2 lakh as compensation to the family.