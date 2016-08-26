A 12-year-old male elephant was found dead at Haliyur near Hettur in Sakaleshpur taluk on Friday morning. The pachyderm is said to have died of electrocution.

The Forest Department officials received information about the death of the animal early in the morning. M.L. Manjunath, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu: “A 12-year-old male elephant has been found dead. Reasons for its death are yet to be known. Our wildlife veterinarian and officers are at the spot.”

Sakaleshpur and Alur taluks of Hassan are known for man-elephant conflict.