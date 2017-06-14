Elephant dies despite treatment

more-in

The female elephant that was found injured in a local forest grove near Balele in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu, and which was subsequently rescued and released after treatment last week, was found dead on Tuesday morning.

The elephant was around 60 years old and had deep wounds — suspectedly inflicted by a wild tusker — and was partially blind. Post-mortem reports revealed that the injuries were grievous. Though treated with long-acting antibiotics, the elephant died owing to septicemia. It had taken refuge in a 12-acre forest close to the Lakshmantheertha river and efforts to nudge it towards the forests by the local community had proved to be futile. It would run into the lake and spend hours in the water and venture out only for foraging nearby.

Photographs and videos taken by the local community indicated that it had injuries as it was limping. The Forest Department launched a rescue operation with help from domesticated elephants — Abhimanya, Drone, Krishna, and Bheema from the Mathigodu camp. After treatment, it was released into the Kalahalla range of Nagarahole last week. But it walked about 6 km from the spot, crossed the river, and died near Ganagnur close to Mathigodu.

Another jumbo dead

Chikkamagaluru Staff Reporter writes:

A female elephant, which was found ill at a private coffee estate near Kutagal in N.R. Pura taluk on Monday, died on Tuesday.

The animal had collapsed in the estate belonging to Mithun near Kutagal, was treated. Deputy Conservator of Forests Basavarajaiah treated the animal and wildlife veterinarians were also called in from Sakrebailu Elephant Camp. Officials said the animal responded to the treatment initially, but developed complications later. The officials conducted a post-mortem later in the evening.