A new 21-member executive committee, headed by K. Koteshwar Rao, a leading advocate and art lover, was unanimously elected president for the Raghava Memorial Association here. The election was held at the annual general body meeting held with Siddanagouda, association president, in the chair. K. Chennappa was elected honorary president. The other office-bearers are K. Ramanjaneyalu, Rameshgoud Patil, both vice-presidents, N. Basavaraj, secretary, and P. Dhananjaya, treasurer. In addition, 16 members were elected to the executive committee. Siddanagouda, outgoing president, was among 15 invitees chosen to attend the executive committee meetings.

