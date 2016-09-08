An adage in Kannada ‘Imam saabigoo Gokulashtamigoo yenu sambandha’ sheds light on the importance of communal harmony. Now the same saying could be altered a little bit to say ‘Noor Saabgoo Ganesha habbakkoo yenu sambandha”?

Yes, there is relationship between Noor Saab and Ganesha festival in Kolar.

The huge procession to immerse the Ganesha idlos installed at various localities in Kolar town and surrounding villages has witnessed a rare example of communal harmony, with an elderly Muslim man driving the vehicle which carried a mammoth Ganesha idol.

Bala Gangadhar Thilak Vinayaka Visarjana Samithi organised the procession in which thousands of people took part carrying different idols.

While the huge Ganesha idol installed at the Gandhi Park in the town was a special attraction, the man who served as a charioteer, taking the idol for immersion, drew a lot of eyes. Noor Saab was the driver.

A senior citizen, Noor Saab is an experienced truck driver. Lorry Drivers’ Association leader Kumar provided the truck for the purpose and he selected the veteran driver Noor Saab.

The move has been hailed as a symbol towards fostering communal harmony in the town which consists of sizeable number of religious minority people.