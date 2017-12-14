Eight Indira Canteens to come up in Mandya

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party at a protest opposing opening an Indira Canteen on temple land in Mandya on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B_Mahadeva(NoBylinepls,free

From January, members from the poorer sections can enjoy good food at affordable prices with the district administration going to set up Indira Canteens in all town headquarters.

The Department of Urban Development has resorted to set up Indira Canteens, one of the flagship schemes of the State government on the theme of ‘Making Karnataka hunger-free’, at eight places across the district.

While two canteens – near PWD office and Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) – will come up in the town, the remaining six will be established at other taluk headquarters.

The District Urban Development Cell (DUDC), the implementing agency, was strictly instructed to complete the work on time and initiate measures for the success of the scheme, said sources at the department.

Housing Minister M. Krishnappa, who is also Mandya district in-charge Minister, and other Ministers are expected to inaugurate the canteen here in the first week of January, a senior officer at the department, said.

Preference will be given to the places where the density of poor people is high, the officer said.

Meanwhile, according to another officer, the hotel lobby has been trying to create confusions among the public regarding the canteens. The purpose should serve the targeted community in greater number. Hence, the DUDC is keen on setting up canteens at places where the public visits in good number.

However, according to the officer, some people are urging the department not to open canteens at public places. On Thursday, ‘Bake Point’ [a bakery] has issued a press release and urged the authorities concerned not to set up canteen near Sri Lakshmi Janardhana Swamy temple on land belonging to Muzrai Department in the town.

Later, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office opposing the canteen near the temple.

When asked, the DUDC sources clarified that no canteen will come up near that temple.