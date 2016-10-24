The theft of eight bullocks in Ganganagar and Bandalli villages of Yadgir taluk came to light last weekend. It is suspected that the bovines were stolen on Thursday.
The Yadgir rural and town police have registered separate cases in this connection. A pro-people organisation, led by Umesh Mudnal, a social worker, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Superintendent of Police seeking action against the thieves. Circle Police Inspector Balachandra Lakkam and others visited the villages. — Correspondent
