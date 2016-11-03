BJP also trying to mobilise support of Dalits and backward classes

In a bid to mobilise support for its campaign against Tipu Jayanti, ahead of the State-sponsored programme on November 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be making an all-out effort to use the anti-Tipu feelings among the Nayaka community (Scheduled Tribe) in Chitradurga and other central and north Karnataka districts.

The campaign is built around the image of Raja Madakari Nayaka, a chieftain of Chitradurga defeated by Tipu’s father, Hyder Ali.

Forum formed

The Nayakas are a major community in Chitradurga district and are only second to Madigas in terms of population. The BJP is trying to win over them with the anti-Tipu Jayanti campaign and also mobilise the support of the Dalits and backward classes, projecting the Mysuru ruler as an “oppressor of Hindus”. A forum called ‘Raja Madakari Nayaka Gourava Samrakshana Vedike’ has been formed in the district under which members of Nayaka, Valmiki, Madiga and other backward communities are being brought together. It is no secret that BJP leaders are the brain behind this forum. Although the administration did not permit the ‘Onake Chaluvali’ — a march carrying pestles which borrows the imagery of Onake Obavva who is said to have killed several soldiers of Hyder Ali’s army with a pestle — planned by the vedike on Wednesday, the members were allowed to take out a protest march. As a precautionary measure, hundreds of protesters, including Tara, MLC, were taken into preventive custody before they entered Chitradurga.

Tumultuous time

According to historians, the Chitradurga Nayaka rule in mid-18th century was a tumultuous time, with both Marathas and Hyder Ali trying to take control of the region. Expecting Marathas would eventually prevail, Madakari Nayaka entered into a pact with the Marathas. However, Hyder Ali thwarted the Marathas’ plans and took over the Chitradurga fort in 1779. Madakari Nayaka and his family were imprisoned at Srirangapatna, where they died.