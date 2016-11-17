Precautionary measures:Leakage of LPG in the Mangaluru-Hassan-Mysuru-Solur gas pipeline near Ankapura in Hassan taluk, has forced the police to evacuate residents in nearby localities.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Efforts to contain the leakage in the HPCL gas pipeline at Ankapura village in Hassan taluk continued late into the night on Wednesday. In support, the Hassan taluk administration clamped prohibitory orders in the surrounding villages till Thursday morning.

Residents of Ankapura noticed the leakage at 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday and informed the fire station in Hassan and the police at Goruru. Since then the Fire Department staff and police personnel have been camping at the village. The police have asked the people in nearby villages to move to safer places. Two fire tenders have been deployed at the spot, and are engaged in spraying water at the source of leakage to reduce the emanating vapours. They have also dumped sand sacks at the spot to reduce the leakage.

The Mangaluru-Hassan-Mysuru-Soluru gas pipeline, owned by HPCL, became operational only on November 4. Recently, Hassan Deputy Commissioner V. Chaitra had appealed to the public not to disrupt the flow of LPG and also bring to the notice of officials concerned any leakage noticed in the pipeline. Soon after the incident was reported, HPCL officials reached the spot, locked the nearest valves and began draining out the pipe. The process is expected to complete by early Thursday morning.

Prohibitory orders

Hassan tahsildar R.B. Shivashankarappa has clamped prohibitory orders in Ambugondanahalli, Thamlapura, Guddada Teranya, Chahapura and surrounding villages as per the Section 144 of the CrPC. The order prohibits people from gathering in groups, carrying lethal weapons, taking out processions and raising slogans.

The police have also asked the people not to burst crackers.