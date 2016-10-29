Union Miniter for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, who is also chairperson of ‘People for Animals’ (PFA), reportedly sought proper medical care and attention for the critically injured wild elephant Sidda.

Sources in the Forest Department in Bengaluru and Ramanagaram told The Hindu that Ms. Gandhi called up senior officials and gathered information about the 50-year-old jumbo, who has been battling for life near Manchanabele dam on the outskirts of Bengaluru. She expressed displeasure over the Forest Department and asked them to take constructive and effective measures to save Sidda, sources added.

PFA will verify and monitor the efforts initiated by the Karnataka Forest Department, animal rights’ activist Manish Mukherji said. The elephant damaged its front leg on August 30 while being chased by villagers and Forest Department employees. No efforts were initiated to shift it to the rescue centre for treatment, Mr. Mukherkji said. According to PFA activists, this was the second such incident reported in recent years.

Meanwhile, forest officials said Sidda had shown slight improvement on Friday, but he was still critical.