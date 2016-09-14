The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development not only hurriedly framed the New Education Policy (NEP)-2016, but now seems to be in an equal hurry to implement it, observed a group of writers, teachers and social workers at a meeting held to review the recommendations in the NEP here on Tuesday evening.

Taking a detailed view of the policy proposals, the members urged the centre to extend the last date for submission of suggestions and objections by at least six months from Sept.15, considering the fact that it was based on consultations at various levels, including at grassroots throughout the country, while the role of education experts was found wanting. The centre should constitute a committee of education experts, social scientists, scientists, technologists, writers, economists and legal fraternity to look into the various issues and hurdles in the existing education policy coming in the way of making India a knowledge super power.

In a release issued here on Wednesday, convener of the meeting and president of Belagavi District Kannada Organisations Action Committee Ashok Chandargi said the deliberations were presided over by senior writer Chandrakant Pokle. Teachers from Belagavi and Dharwad districts participated in the discussions.

Mr. Chandargi explained that the committee headed by former secretary of union cabinet T.S.R. Subramanian, consist of just one expert from the field of education and rest are former Chief Secretaries in various States. The centre has set Sept.15 as deadline to submit suggests and objections on the recommendations of the committee submitted to the government on April 30 this year.

The centre should first constitute a proper committee involving experts not only in the field of education but related areas to evolve the NEP in way that is robust, dynamic and sparked off characteristic changes so that the benefits of education, particularly higher and professional, reached all sections and produced more number of job providers than job seekers, observed some of the teachers.