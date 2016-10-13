Chief Minister Siddaramaiah receiving a guard of honour during the inauguration of the nursery school of the Police Public School in Mysuru on Wednesday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The scourge of casteism can be effectively tackled with educational and economic improvement, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the nursery school building of the Police Public School, he said merit was not hereditary and children will grow up to become achievers in their chosen field when they are provided with opportunities. He emphasised the need to remove inequities in education and cited the Right to Education (RTE) law enacted by the previous UPA government at the Centre as an effort in this direction.

However, Mr. Siddaramaiah added that at present the government was focusing on improving the quality of eduction in government schools. A number of people who have studied in government schools, have done well, he said, citing the examples of Sir M. Visvesvaraya and C.N. R. Rao, both Bharat Ratnas.

While children of senior police officers can easily secure admission in reputed schools, children of police personnel in lower ranks struggle. He expressed hope that institutions like the Police Public School will provide quality education to their children.

The State government has approved Rs. 22.5 crore in the first phase of work to upgrade and renovate the Police Public School, which presently offers education till class 11 under CBSE syllabus.

The government’s welfare schemes, including midday meals and Ksheera Bhagya, were aimed at removing malnutrition among children, he said.

The State provides milk to 1.02 crore schoolchildren, out of whom 45 lakh study in government schools, he said.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait, who presided over the programme, said the government was holding special classes to SC/ST students of I and II PUC and for all students in classes 9 and 10 in government schools/colleges to ensure that they are on a par with students of private institutions. “A total of 1.1 lakh students are benefiting from the special classes programme called as Vishwasa Kirana,” he said.