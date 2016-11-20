H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal University, conferring the honorary doctorate to Rajeev Suri, president and CEO of Nokia, at the 23rd convocation of Manipal University in Manipal on Saturday.handout_mail

Over 1,000 students receive degrees on first day of Manipal University convocation

Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said on Saturday that the quality of education was much below the expectations in most universities with a few exceptions.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 23rd convocation of Manipal University at the KMC Greens, here.

Rajeev Suri, president and CEO of Nokia and an alumnus of Manipal University, was conferred the honorary doctorate on the occasion.

Over 1,000 students received their degrees on the first of the three-day convocation.

Dr. Sahasrabudhe said that the country had more than 40,000 colleges and 780-plus universities. This helped in creating access to higher education, but the quality had unfortunately not seen the degree of growth.

“This has been often leading to underemployment of graduates. Some of the lacunae pointed out by industry are soft skills such as effective communication, team work, discipline, ethical practice among others,” he said.

Hence it was not merely theoretical courses but hands on practice, work experience, human values, accepting differences, critical thinking, analytical ability, which were important for holistic development of students, he said.

He spoke of the Multiple Open Online Courses (MOOCs) platform “SWAYAM” started by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development and said the responsibility was given to AICTE.

“This will create a unique learning experience for everyone, for people of all ages and backgrounds, learning from anywhere, anytime from anyone, the best in the world. The UGC and AICTE have already brought in regulations permitting 20 per cent of the courses being taken through MOOCs,” he said.

On global rankings Dr. Sahasrabudhe said, “We need to consistently put our efforts to challenge ourselves and create models of excellence in education so that at least 10-20 institutes appear in global top 100 institutes. We need to devise a strategy for enhancing quality in all institutes and create competition.”

H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor of Manipal University, H. Vinod Bhat, Vice Chancellor, were present.