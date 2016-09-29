Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M) has strongly condemned the Tuesday’s lathi charge by police in Toranagal against people opposing the establishment of Epsilon Carbon Private Limited (ECPL), a coal tar manufacturing unit, at Musinayakanahalli in Sandur taluk.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, U. Basavaraj, CPI-M State secretariat member, has sought a thorough inquiry into the ‘high-handedness’ of the police in resorting to lathi-charge, arresting innocent persons and searching houses during early hours. He also accused JSW Steel for instigating a group against those opposing the coal tar plant. He aslo accused the police for not registering a complaint against some of the senior executives of JSW Steel.

“Going by the manner in which the public voices, opposing the establishment of coal tar plant apprehending severe threat to environment and public health, were being suppressed, it is very clear that the district administration, particularly police, has been acting like a agent of JSW Steel,” he charged.

Mr. Basavaraj also pointed out the State government and district administration, instead of allaying the fears and apprehensions of the people, was supporting the unit.

He urged the State government and district administration to immediately get an environment impact assessment study conducted and place the report in the grama sabha in Toranagal Gram Panchayat jurisdiction and act according to the opinion expressed by the people.

Later, Mr. Basavaraj, along with other leaders including R.S. Basavaraj, district unit general secretary, staged a demonstration in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum demanding stern action against ECPL and JSW Steel.