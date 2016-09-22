An eco-friendly toilet complex will be inaugurated atop Chamundi Hills in Msyuru on October 1.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

A new eco-friendly public toilet complex, with 27 Indian and European water closets and 15 urinals, will be inaugurated atop the Chamundi Hills on October 1.

Tourists, pilgrims visiting Chamundi Hills can use the facilities by paying a nominal fee of Rs. 2 to Rs. 4.

An initiative of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Mysuru, the complex, with a sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting facility and roof-top solar power system, has also been adjudged as the country’s first ‘Green Public Convenience’ facility by the Indian Green Business Council.

Chairman of CII, Mysuru, N. Muthukumar, said that the Rs. 1-crore project was taken up a year ago after toilet facilities were found to be sorely lacking at an important tourist destination like Chamundi Hills, which attracts an average of 20,000 people every day.

“To promote Mysuru as a tourist friendly destination and to contribute to the Clean India Campaign, CII took up the initiative a year ago,” he said.

The other amenities available include facility for persons with physical disabilities.

A wheelchair will also be made available.

The toilets have sensor-based hand-wash system and narrow orifices of pipes to prevent wastage of water, Dr. Muthukumar said.

The roof-top solar power system produces 5 KW of electricity, which is double the toilet complex’s requirement of 2.5 KW. The surplus electricity is transferred to the grid, he added.

A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of treating 10,000 cusecs of water per day has also been set up.

“70 per cent of the toilet complex’s total water requirement of 8,000 litres per day is met by the recycled water, which is used for flushing the toilets and maintaining the garden,” he said.

With the solid waste management plant converting the waste generated into manure, there is zero discharge, Dr. Muthukumar said.

The public convenience facility also has a Drinking Water kiosk with a RO (Reverse Osmosis) plant for purification. “The facility can supply 200 litres per hour,” he added.