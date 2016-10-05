ECG recording is now possible through small equipment, says expert

Peter W. Macfarlane, a pioneer in introducing latest technology and new inventions to improve the functioning of the electrocardiogram (ECG), has said that miniaturisation of equipment and advances in digital transmission of data over networks have led to a host of new possibilities in ECG recording and analysis.

However, Prof. Macfarlane, attached to the Institute of Health and Wellbeing in the University of Glasgow in Scotland, said that the new technology should be used more sensibly to bring its true benefits in a practical way to those in need of help with the diagnosis and management of cardiac-related conditions.

Delivering the key-note address at a two-day International Conference on Current Research and Applications in Electrical Science hosted by PDA College of Engineering here on Tuesday, he said that the principal reason for recording the ECG was to determine cardiac arrhythmia. Emerging technologies had helped in the invention and introduction of new and smaller diagnostic devises not only to detect cardiac arrhythmia but also to monitor it continuously.

Prof. Macfarlane said that one such single-lead device now available could be used in different ways. “ Using a mobile phone application, it can be used to record for 30 seconds the sinus rhythm, arterial fibrillation or technically unsatisfactory recording.

“The tracing can be forwarded over the mobile phone network to a cardiologist for further review. A similar device can be used to record a single channel ECG and then transmit automatically to a central database for later assessment,” he said.

Prof. Macfarlane said that another form of longer ECG recording was to use a small device which could be mounted on a small adhesive package attached to the chest to record ECG for perhaps 14 days and the recording could be sent to the central lab for analysis.

“Where arrhythmia is infrequent, an event recorded can be used with programming to record the ECG when a high or low heart rate was apparent.”

Another recent development was the advent of implantable loop recorders, where a very small device about the size of a small memory stick but much thinner could be implanted under the skin to record a single channel ECG for several years. Another approach was the use of ‘wearables’.

“In this case, electrodes are incorporated into garments such as T-shirts and the ECG recorded. But, more often the data is not transmitted to the cloud which is basically a computer system capable of analysing the ECG and highlighting significant problems.”

Prof. Macfarlane said that for continuous ECG monitoring, other devices such as implantable cardioverter defibrillators or even a wearable defibrillator could be used.

They continuously monitor the cardiac rhythm to check life-threatening arrhythmias such as ventricular fibrillation.