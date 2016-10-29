POCSO e-box, an online complaint lodging system launched by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Ministry of Women and Child Development, had received 81 complaints on child sexual abuse since its launch.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said the confidentiality of the complaint would be ensured and necessary action was taken. It can be accessed by visiting the NCPCR website — www.ncpcr.gov.in — and action is taken under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012.