The zilla Rang Mandir, the Kannada and Culture Department’s cultural centre, has to be booked online from now.
Cultural organisations and individuals who want to rent the venue should book it on www.Kannadasiri.co.in
This is part of the e-governance initiatives of the department, said a release.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.