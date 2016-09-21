The delay in commissioning the Holalur lift irrigation project has created displeasure among the people of drought-affected villages in rural areas of Shivamogga taluk.

The Department of Minor Irrigation had awarded a tender in August 2007 for executing the works. Under the project, water will be lifted from the Tungabhadra near Holalur village and supplied to Naranayanakere, Seegehallikere, Budigere, and Suttukote tanks through pipeline to provide drinking water for the people there and enhance the ground water level in the vicinity. Around 500 hectares in Haramaghatta, Sominakoppa, Aladahalli, Suttukote, Bannikere, and Kommanalu villages will be irrigated. The work was estimated to cost Rs. 7.06 crore. The contractor had agreed to complete the work by March 2010.

However, protests staged by a few farmers against carrying the pipeline through their land and the technical problems related to installation of the pipeline to ensure flow of water in it using gravitational force delayed the project. The State government had twice extended the deadline owing to which the project cost also escalated.

The work was taken up in two phases. In the first phase, it was planned to construct a water intake well and jackwell near Holalur, install electric motors to lift water, draw pipeline to take the water to overhead tank near Haramaghatta from where it will be supplied to Narayanakere and Seegehallikere tanks. In the second phase, it was planned to take water to another overhead tank near Sominakoppa from where it will be supplied to Budigere and Suttukotekere tanks through pipeline on gravitational force.

After the completion of the work related to both the phases, water was lifted and released along the pipeline on trial basis in February 2015. Leakage in joints in the pipeline was found at seven places. After the necessary repair work, water was released again on trial basis in May 2015 during which 25 leakage points in the pipeline were identified.

Sharada Poorya Naik, MLA for Shivamogga Rural, has alleged that sub-standard work had led to the leakage. It is unfortunate that there had been a failure to execute the work as per the standards prescribed in the tender agreement though the State government provided an additional grant of Rs. 1.25 crore, the MLA alleged.

The contractor has been requested to undertake repair works to avoid leakages. However, there has been a delay in this regard. As the region is gripped by drought for second consecutive year, drinking water woes will worsen here in the ensuing summer. It is necessary to complete the work at the earliest to ensure availability of drinking water for residents and cattle. She said that she will stage a protest with the residents of Haramaghatta, Suttukote and surrounding villages in Shivamogga soon for commissioning the project at the earliest.

