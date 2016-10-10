A mural depicting Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar seated in a carriage drawn by elephants; the practice of using howdah was introduced only later.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The earliest visual documentation of Mysuru Dasara is at the Jaganmohan Palace (Art Gallery), which depicts Maharaja Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar (1794-1868) taking part in the Vijayadashami procession.

The painting spread covering around 2080 sq. ft was completed in 1880s and the king is depicted seated on a chariot drawn by six elephants.

The practice of using howdah was introduced during Chamaraja Wadiyar who ruled from 1868 to 1894. The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari supplanted the king inside the howdah after the abolition of the abolition of the privy purse in the late 1960s.