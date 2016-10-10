The Kargal police have arrested two persons on the charge of abetting the suicide of a college student near Tumari village in Sagar taluk.

According to the police, the accused are Ramamurthy and Gurumurthy, two agricultural labourers from Sasaravalli village in the same taluk. Sushmitha (20), a resident of Hollageri village who was studying BBM at the Indira Gandhi Government First Grade College for Women in Sagar city, was found hanging from a tree in the forest area recently.

In the death note, she had alleged harassment by the accused. On going through their phone records, the police found that the duo had been pestering the girl, a source said.

According to the police, Gurumurthy was forcing the girl to marry him. Ramamurthy, a friend of Gurumurthy's, had also made telephone calls to the girl, threatening her of dire consequences is she refused the marriage.

Case booked

The police have booked both of them under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

