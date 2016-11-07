Minister for Agriculture Krishna Byre Gowda has said that a comprehensive report on the drought situation in the State would be submitted to the Union government on November 14.

He was addressing presspersons at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, on Sunday.

He also said that as per a preliminary survey conducted by the State government, standing crops worth over Rs. 12,000 crore had been destroyed due to heat stress caused by dry spell.

“In the preliminary survey, we found that standing crop with an estimated value of over Rs. 12,000 crore has been destroyed due to drought in the State. As per the norms of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), we have demanded that Union government provide Rs. 3700 crore for taking up relief work in the drought-hit areas,” the Minister said.

He added that his government had also sought an additional assistance from the Centre for disbursing compensation among farmers who had lost their crop in the recent floods.

When asked, he said that crop worth Rs. 380 crore had been destroyed in the downpour that lashed four districts recently.

Considering the fall in drought-hit area in the country as compared to the previous year and resultant reduced burden on the Union government in addressing the drought situation, the Minister said that the Centre would hopefully release more funds to the drought-hit State this year.

Machines on rent

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the development of small and marginalised farmers, Mr. Byre Gowda said that the government would increase the number of farm equipment and machinery centres from where farmers can get farm machinery and equipments on rent whenever they required them.

“As many as 150 such centres are functioning across the State.

“We will increase the number to 300 this year. Each centre requires an investment of around Rs. 75 lakh. We are implementing the project by involving private partners.

“The small and marginalised farmers with small holdings who cannot invest huge amount on farm machinery can take them on rent whenever they need,” he said.

P.M. Salimath, Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, Pratap Gowda Patil, MLA from Maski, M. Kiran Kumar, Joint Director of Agriculture, and others were present.