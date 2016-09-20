Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated a drivers’ training centre at Teguru in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Monday. This is the eighth training centre for drivers of the Karnataka transport corporations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the transport corporations required well-trained drivers to provide accident-free bus services.

Improve efficiency

“The training centres will improve the efficiency of our staff,” he said. Further, regarding recruitment of drivers, he said, as per the existing rules applicants for the posts of drivers should have passed Class 8.

The condition has to be relaxed to fill the vacancies, he said.

“We are contemplating revision of the conditions,” he said. Legislators C.T. Ravi and Motamma and others were present.