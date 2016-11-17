Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) Pankaj Kumar Pandey inspected a plot of land in Beechanakuppe near KRS reservoir on Wednesday in the light of the controversy that erupted over acquisition of land by the board for an industry but which had already been identified for a drinking water project.

Mr. Pandey, who was accompanied by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Jagadeesha and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner M. Mahesh, besides Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa and Chamundeshwari assembly constituency MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, studied the topography of the plot of land and its suitability for the construction of a water treatment Plant as part of the the proposed Hale Unduwadi drinking water scheme.

Officials of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KUWSSB), explained the suitability of the land, situated at a height, for pumping drinking water to the city.

The officials argued that the project, if implemented, can help pump water to the city even from the dead storage level.

“The private company seeking the acquisition of the plot of land had countered our claim by citing that there is enough government land in the vicinity for the drinking water project. But, we have brought to the notice of the KIADB chief that there no such government land available nearby”, an official said.

However, Mr. Pandey said that he will apprise the KIADB Board about his inspection and make necessary recommendations in the regard.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) said several industries in Mysuru too were reeling under deficiency of drinking water and made out a case for the allocation of 2 million gallons per day (mgd) for the industries from the proposed Hale Unduwadi project.

However, the proposed 300 million litres per day (MLD) Hale Unduwadi project is yet to be approved by the government after its earlier proposal was stalled following announcement of Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

