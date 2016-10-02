The Hassan district administration, here on Saturday, released the draft voters’ list of the district. The public has time till October 30 to file objections if any.

As many as 14.68 lakh people are on the list. The draft voters’ list was released in a function held at Hassan Zilla Panchayat. ZP Chief Executive Officer R. Venkatesh Kumar said the Election Commission has released the list on this day across the country. “I appeal to all voters to check the list and file objections if any,” he said.

Last-minute confusion

Hassan MLA H.S. Prakash, speaking on the occasion, said many people would notice errors in the list only during the election. “In order to avoid last minute confusion, the officers must take necessary measures now,” he said. Additional Deputy Commissioner K.M. Janaki, Assistant Commissioner H.L. Nagaraju and others were present.