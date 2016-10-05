M. Shivamadappa, Deputy Director for Public Instruction, inspecting the bicycle assembly work at Guru Bhavan in Maddur taluk in Mandya on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has decided to provide free bicycles for around 14,000 students, in the current academic year in the district.

Deputy Director for Public Instruction, M. Shivamadappa visited Guru Bhavan in Maddur town on Tuesday to inspect the bicycles assembling works. He told the employees engaged in the work to ensure that the quality of the bicycles was maintained.

The DPI has procured bicycles through a Ludhiana-based company to distribute them to students as part of the State-wide ‘Free Bicycles Scheme’. The officer said that bicycles would be distributed in all seven taluks of the district within a few days.

The department has set up committees to monitor the quality of bicycles. The committee members were instructed to reject poor quality bicycles, he added.