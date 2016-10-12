Minutes before the commencement of Jamboo Savari, the sky opens up

The downpour in Mysuru just before the start of Jamboo Savari on Tuesday was described by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a harbinger of a good northeast monsoon.

Minutes before Mr. Siddaramaiah was scheduled to offer puja to Nandi Dhwaja near the north gate of Mysuru palace, marking the start of the Vijayadashami procession, dark clouds began gathering in the sky and a steady drizzle over a few minutes soon gave way to a downpour.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed hope that the rain during the procession bears good tidings for the State, which is reeling under a second consecutive drought.

He also expressed hope that the State would receive good rainfall in the coming days.

He said the vexed Cauvery issue was a centuries-old dispute between Karnataka and the lower riparian State of Tamil Nadu. He, however, added that he still has hope the State will “receive justice” from the Supreme Court when the Cauvery hearing resumes on October 18.

The hearing will be held after the Supreme Court-mandated Central team completes its inspection and submits its report to the court by October 17.

Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the Central team has understood the ground reality in Karnataka.