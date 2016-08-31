Crops that are bound to be affected by the drop in yield and crash in prices are paddy and pulses, including toor dal, Bengal gram and black gram. — file photo

State farmers are likely to face “double trouble” of decline in yield and crash in prices for their produce if the south-west monsoon continues to play truant, indicated Karnataka Agriculture Prices Commission (KAPC).

Normally, prices go up if there is a decline in yield and prices drop if there is a glut in production. “But the possibility of both drop in yield and crash in prices is staring at us since several other States are bound to see a glut in production due to good monsoon unlike Karnataka, which is reeling under dry conditions. Agricultural produce from such States is bound to arrive in Karnataka’s markets leading to reduction in prices,” KAPC Chairman T.N. Prakash Kammaradi, said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a workshop organised in association with University of Horticultural Sciences-Bagalkot (UHS-B), he said crops that are bound to be affected by the phenomenon of drop in yield as well as crash in price are paddy and various pulses, including toor dal, Bengal gram and black gram. The commission had written to the government suggesting the need for watching the situation and providing minimum support prices to pulses if their prices dropped drastically, he added. The situation could improve, however, if there was an improvement in rainfall. Pointing out that rainfall was encouraging in the beginning of the monsoon period, he said: “Hide-and-seek by monsoon has upset the predictions related to agriculture production.”

The commission has also decided to write to the State government to take up the issue with the Centre to provide “green track facility” of unhindered railway connection from the onion belt of Chitradurga to the export hub of Kolkata to help easy transportation of onion whose price is declining.

Expressing concern that there was no real-time data related to production of agriculture and horticulture production, he welcomed the suggestion by farmers to set up farm kiosks at every village panchayat to get such a data and to co-ordinate with farmers.