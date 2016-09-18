The Bidar police arrested a city-based dance teacher, who they claimed, killed two of his friends over a petty fight two days ago.

Sachin Dayanand Kamble (28) killed Sumit Devdas and Shivakumar Sharanappa and tried to set Sumit’s house on fire, Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam told presspersons on Saturday.

Sumit had invited his four friends for a liquor party at his house on September 13. Ramesh and Prashant left after a few drinks at around 10 p.m. Sachin, Sumit and Shivakumar stayed behind and drank more. They fought over a trivial issue early in the morning. Sachin lost his cool and hit Sumit with a stick. When Shivakumar tried to reason with Sachin, he hit him too. Sachin later switched on the gas stove and set fire to the house before leaving and make it look like a cylinder blast. In a few minutes, a neigbour noticed the fumes and called the fire and emergency services. Sachin told the police that he used to watch police procedural dramas and crime serials on TV, which gave him clues about destroying evidence, the SP said.