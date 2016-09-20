The principal Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has urged the State government to not release water to Tamil Nadu as per directions of the Cauvery Supervisory Committee “no matter what the consequences are”.

In a statement, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa said people of the State were facing shortage of water even for drinking purposes. “The State must say that it is well-nigh impossible to comply with the CSC’s order.” The JD(S), meanwhile, has taken a more cautious position, with party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda stating that he would “react only after the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday.” JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy said his “apprehensions had come true” and that it was time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. He said agreeing to release water would mean “great betrayal”.