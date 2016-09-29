for a cause:Members of the Mysore District Freedom Fighters’ Association staging a silent protest at the Freedom Fighters’ Park in Mysuru on Wednesday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

A number of organisations, including the Mysuru District and City Freedom Fighters’ Association, staged a protest against the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu.

Many freedom fighters gathered at the Freedom Fighters’ Park opposite Shantala theatre on Narayana Shastri Road here on Wednesday and expressed concern over the alleged injustice meted out to Karnataka over the sharing of Cauvery waters, by holding aloft placards.

Veteran freedom fighter M.G. Krishna Murthy said the people of Karnataka will be severely affected if the Cauvery dispute continues to remain unresolved. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and find a solution to the row.

General secretary of the association Y.C. Revanna, treasurer Ranga Shetty, besides members Venkatachalaiah, Karunakar and H.N. Ashwathnarayan were present. Several activists of Hasiru Sene, a farmers’ organisation, too staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite Mysuru Law Court.

They condemned the Supreme Court directive to release water to Tamil Nadu for its crops even when Karnataka did not have enough water to meet its drinking water requirements.

Farmers’ leader Badagalpura Nagendra, who participated in the protest, urged the Prime Minister to intervene immediately to resolve the dispute that has now led to a confrontation between the judiciary and the legislature.

Activists of Karnataka Kavalu Pade also staged a demonstration near Mahatama Gandhi’s statue protesting against the court directions.