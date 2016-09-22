BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa has demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah take a bold decision of not releasing “even a single drop of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.”

Conflict with the judiciary is inevitable for the State government in order to protect the interests of the people here. The recent Supreme Court order directing the State to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu is difficult to implement. If the order is implemented, Karnataka will face shortage of water even for drinking purpose, he told presspersons here on Wednesday.

Even the apex court’s direction to the Union Government to constitute the Cauvery Management Board is against the State’s interests. If the proposed Board comes into existence, Karnataka will have to forfeit control over the reservoirs in its Cauvery basin, he said.

On all-party meeting

Mr. Yeddyurappa said that the BJP will stay out of any all-party meeting that will be convened by the State government to discuss the Cauvery row. The all-party meeting convened earlier had decided not to release water to Tamil Nadu. By defying the decision taken at the meeting, the State government had submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court saying that it would release 10,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

“It was a wrong move ... this resulted in a setback for Karnataka in the legal battle. Since the State government failed to honour the decision taken at the earlier all-party meeting, the BJP has decided not to be a part of any future meetings,” the former Chief Minister added.

He said that convening an all-party meeting at this juncture will serve limited purpose. “Instead, the State government should convene a special session of the State legislature to discuss the Cauvery issue,” he said.

According to Article 262 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court cannot direct any State to release water from its reservoirs. If 6,000 cusecs water is released to Tamil Nadu as directed by the apex court, the State will face acute shortage of drinking water, he added.

“To conceal their failure in handling the Cauvery issue, the Congress leaders are taking the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said, when asked about the demand for the PM’s intervention to solve the issue.

On announcement by a few legislators of the Cauvery basin to resign from their posts, he said, “Announcements to tender resignation will help politicians to gain publicity ... but will not solve the problem.”