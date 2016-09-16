Rakesh Kumar, CEO of zilla panchayat, has directed nationalised banks in the district to refrain from recovering loans of rural people from the wages credited to their bank account for the work rendered under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Residents of Channagonda, Kuppagadde and other villages have lodged a complaint with the zilla panchayat that the wages credited to their accounts under MGNREGA had been deducted for loans they had borrowed.

They also said that the recovery had been performed by banks without any intimation to the accounts holders.

It is an unfair practice and defeated the very purpose of MGNREGA to promote income and employment generation activities in rural areas, he said at a meeting here on Thursday to review the progress of implementation of Karnataka Development Programmes.

There are also complaints against some nationalised banks that they had recovered loans from the subsidy amount sanctioned for rural families under various housing schemes and under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for construction of toilets.

He directed the manager of District Lead Bank to write to all nationalised banks to return the wages paid under MGNREGA and subsidy amount that was deducted from the bank accounts of rural people towards recovery of loans.

D.R. Rekha Umesh, chairperson of Standing Committee on Social Justice, expressed displeasure that expired medicines were given for the patients at primary health centres(PHCs) in rural areas of Bhadravathi taluk. Mr. Rakesh Kumar directed officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare to ensure proper maintenance of stock and issuance registers of medicines at PHCs.

The information related to arrival of the consignment of the medicines and their expiry date should be added to both stock and issuance registers, he said.

Deputy Director of Department of Public Instruction P.S. Machado told the meeting that the Android-enabled biometric attendance devices have been provided for all the 143 government high schools in the district in June.

