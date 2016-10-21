still on:The indefinite dharna by a few farmers in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Belagavi completed one year and 50 days on Thursday.— photo: p.k. badiger

Farmers’ associations agitating for a resolution to the Mahadayi row have warned both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party against playing politics over the issue.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Kalasa-Banduri Nala Horata Samiti president Vijay Kulkarni and Bharatiya Krishik Samaj (Samyukt) State president Sidgouda Modgi said they were not surprised that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had suddenly called off the crucial October 21 meeting with his counterparts in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

They said the meeting has been called off over the ‘health condition’ of the Goa Chief Minister, but it could have been held with Goa deputing its Minister for Water Resources. The Maharashtra CM is protecting the interests of the Goa government, which is also headed by the BJP, they said.

Mr. Kulkarni also took criticised the Congress government in Karnataka. He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not exhibiting the same degree of concern over the Mahadavi row as he was over the Cauvery dispute.

He said both the Congress and the BJP should make their stands clear on the Mahadayi dispute during the winter session of the legislature, to be held in Belagavi from November 21.

Mr. Modgi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take a lead to resolve inter-State disputes through consensus, and not just advice State governments against formulating populist and vote bank-centred schemes.

Mr. Modgi said various farmers’ associations would sit together and plan a massive protest on issues such as pending sugarcane dues, announcement of State Advise Price for sugarcane for 2016-17, and the Mahadayi dispute, in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where the winter session will be held. He added that the ongoing satyagraha launched in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office completed one year and 50days on Thursday