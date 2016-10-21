Minister of State for IT and BT and also district in-charge Priyank Kharge has said that he does not know the reasons that led V. Srinivas Prasad to resign as MLA.

He was talking to presspersons in Yadgir after visiting the historical fort.

“Being a senior leader, he should not blame M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for dropping him from the State Cabinet and inducting me because it was the Chief Minister’s discretionary power,” Mr. Priyank said.

He also made it clear that neither Mr. Kharge or anyone else lobbied for his ministerial berth.