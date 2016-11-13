The Mysuru chapter of Indian Medical Association has called upon all hospitals, particularly private ones and nursing homes, not to insist on patients paying bills in cash. Urging them to treat patients first, the association told them to act on humanitarian grounds and uphold professional ethics.

IMA president H. Basavanagowdappa and secretary Suresh Rudrappa told The Hindu that they would issue a circular to all hospitals.

They said that a few incidents of private hospitals refusing to accept the old notes and not discharging patients had come to their notice. They said that doctors need to act more humanly and should accept cheques and discharge the patients without holding them back unnecessarily.

The IMA told hospitals to commence treatment without waiting for the advance amount, while reminding them of their social responsibility.

Meanwhile, the issue was discussed at a meeting of the Mysore Association for Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Diagnostics and Clinics held on Saturday, and representatives of hospitals and clinics were requested to give medical treatment the first priority.

Few private hospitals in the city were demanding smaller denomination of currency from patients, while some were refusing old currency. A couple of hospitals had allegedly dithered treatment for want of money or advance payment.