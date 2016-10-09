‘Don’t consider me for sahitya sammelan president’s post’

Citing his deteriorating health, Jambanna Amarachinta, who is known for his progressive literarary works, has appealed to the Kannada Sahitya Parishat not to consider him for chairing the 82nd Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan scheduled to be held in the first week of December here.

He was addressing presspersons on Saturday. The district unit of the parishat had recently short-listed Mr. Amarachinta, Chennanna Walikar and Rajashekhar Neermanvi for the post and sent the list to the State committee.

“I was happy when many people and the district unit of the parishat proposed my name for chairing the prestigious literary festival. It is a great honour for me and my works. However, I am not in a position to chair the event owing to my deteriorating health. I request the parishat to consider any other person from Raichur district or any person from anywhere who has made significant contribution to Kannada literature for the post,” he said.

Mr. Amarachinta also appealed to parishat members and the public to restrain from suggesting his name.

Pointing out the differences that had cropped up between sitting and former district presidents of the parishat over the functioning of the literary body and organising the literary fest, the senior littérateur appealed to both the factions to end their differences through healthy dialogue and collectively work for making the literary event a success.