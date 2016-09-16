Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries R.V. Deshpande interacting with representatives of industry and commerce in Belagavi on Friday. Photo: P.K. Badiger

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries R.V. Deshpande warned the officials of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board and promoters of industries against acquiring fertile agricultural land to facilitate establishment of industrial units.

At a meeting with the representatives of industry and commerce, besides senior officials of District Industries Centre (DIC), KIADB, and Karnataka State Finance Corporation (KSFC) in Belagavi on Friday, he also advised them to acquire lands unfit for agricultural purposes only for those serious about investment.

He said though the State government was keen on promoting industries outside Bengaluru, in two- and three-tier cities and towns, none of those in IT-BT sector were willing to invest in North Karnataka region. He clarified that those who could not get land for establishment in and around Belagavi city, may explore areas between Belagavi-Kittur-Dharwad.

DGFT office

In response to the commitment of the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman to set up an office of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for the benefit and convenience of exporters and Importers, Mr. Deshpande offered to facilitate a portion within the Permanent Exhibition Centre at Autonagar in the city temporarily. He said had already directed the authorities to identify land to construct a permanent building to house the office of the DGFT soon.

Cauvery

Mr.Deshpande said the State government had the obligation to implement the Supreme Court’s direction on releasing water to Tamil Nadu. However, since sharing Cauvery waters was a vexed issue, he said the Prime Minister should immediately intervene and try to resolve the issue and suggest measures on sharing water during water-shortage conditions.

Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, Joint Director of DIC T. Siddanna, Deputy General Manager of KSFC Puttappa Jadhav and President of Belagavi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Prashant Jedi were present.