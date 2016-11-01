Twenty-eight-year old Sahana Rao (name changed), who teaches science in a school in south Bengaluru, meticulously works on lesson plans, but often gets pulled out of her classroom to address parents’ grievances ranging from queries on why a school bus is late to why canteen food is of poor quality.

“Many times I miss classes. Although another teachers takes over, it is frustrating to be involved in administrative tasks. It takes away my time with the students,” she said. Sahana’s sentiments are shared by many teacher across the country and it was raised by various State Governments in the Central Advisory Board on Education (CABE) meeting held recently.

Following this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular stating that all schools affiliated to the board should ensure that no teachers are engaged in any activity other than those related to teaching, professional upgradation, examination and evaluation. It has said that tasks related to transport, canteen and activities of “ministerial nature” should be done by separate trained staff deployed by the schools.

In fact during summer holidays last year, teachers in Karnataka were made to report to duty to work as enumerators for the State Government’s ambitious Social and Educational Survey. According to a report prepared by the National University of Educational Planning and Administration for the 2014-2015, teachers on average in Urban areas across the country spent 17 out of 224 days for non-teaching activities. The number was far lower in rural areas where teachers on average spent nine days out 224 for non-teaching work.

A teacher working in one of the Kendriya Vidyalayas in the city said that over the past year several teachers have been involved in digitisation of student data which eats into class hours. “Many a time we also get called for meetings by the Block Education Officer for various matters and inevitably these are scheduled during school hours,” the teacher said. Training programmes should be scheduled during holidays so that it does not affect the academic calender, she added.

The circular issued by CBSE also points out that section 27 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009 stipulates that “No teacher shall be deployed for any non-educational purposes other than decennial population census, disaster relief duties or duties relating elections to the local authority or the State Legislatures or Parliament, as the case may be.”

The CBSE has also modified one of its earlier circulars which had mandated that at least one teacher should be present in the school bus in the interest of safety and security of the students. The amended guidelines now state that at least one lady attendant or a lady guard should be there in the school bus for the safety of students.