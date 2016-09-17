Minister for Large and Medium Scale IndustriesR.V. Deshpande with representatives of industry and commerce in Belagavi on Friday.— PHOTO: P.K. BADIGER

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries R.V. Deshpande warned the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board officials and promoters of industries against acquiring fertile agricultural land for the establishment of industrial units.

At a meeting with the representatives of industry and commerce, besides senior officials of District Industries Centre (DIC), KIADB, Karnataka State Finance Corporation (KSFC) here on Friday, he also advised them to acquire lands unfit for agricultural purposes but only for those promoters who were serious about investments.

He said though the State government was keen to promote industries outside Bengaluru, in two and three tier cities and towns, none of those in IT-BT sector were willing to invest in north Karnataka.

He clarified that those who could not get land for establishment in and around Belagavi city, may explore areas between Belagavi-Kittur-Dharwad.

In response to the commitment of the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman to set up an office of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for the benefit and convenience of the Exporters and Importers, Mr. Deshpande offered to facilitate a portion within the Permanent Exhibition Centre at Autonagar in the city temporarily.

He said had already directed concerned authorities to identify land to construct a permanent building to house the office of the DGFT soon.

Mr. Deshpande said the State government had the obligation to implement the Supreme Court’s direction on releasing water to Tamil Nadu, as it could not show disrespect to the apex court of the country.