Doctors’ strike: OPDs still remain shut in many parts of Karnataka

While most out patient departments in private hospitals in Bengaluru did not function full-fledged on Friday, the problem was acute in other parts of the state. The OPDs in most cities and towns in the state remained shut owing to the ongoing strike by private medical practitioners against the proposed amendments to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act.

In Bengaluru, doctors’ attendance was thin in most OPDs on Friday, although the Private Hosptials and Nursing Homes Association (Phana) called off its strike late on Thursday evening. Patients had a hard time as several doctors did not come to the hospital. And the few of those who came, sported black badges.

A Phana office bearer, who admitted that doctors’ attendance was thin, said it was because most doctors were emotionally charged and had gone to Belagali to join the relay hunger strike. “We honoured the High Court’s request and withdrew our strike. But, we are now waiting eagerly for the outcome of the meeting between the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Indian Medical Association. If things settle down, hospitals should see normal functioning tomorrow onwards,” said a doctor from M.S. Ramaiah Hospital.

Mysuru

Medicare services continued to be affected on Friday with the OPD of all private medical establishments remaining closed in Mysuru in continuation of the doctors’ strike.

There are nearly 25 diagnostic centres, 50 hospitals and nursing homes, besides nearly 1,000 private clinics in the Mysuru, most of which remained closed for the day. Major hospitals in the private sector and those run by charitable trusts were deserted as the OPDs were shut. The brunt of the pressure was born by the government-run K.R. Hospital, where ad-hoc OPD kiosks have been opened to cope with the rush.

M.S. Vishweshwara, president of IMA, Mysuru chapter, said there was no change and as on Friday afternoon, all its members were participating in the strike. “However, emergency cases including those requiring life sustaining systems were not affected and OT and obstetrics and those requiring delivery, were being attended to. A final decision on whether to continue the strike or call it off will be taken by the parent body in Bengaluru and we will abide by it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the District Health Officer Dr. Basavara told The Hindu that the situation was fully under control in the rural areas and there was not a single case of death due to medical negligence in the rural hinterland. There are 1,880 medical and para-medical staff in the district, including 270 doctors all of whom were at work and attending to duty. “Some of the doctors and paramedical staff on training and special assignments have been asked to return to their respective places of posting in view of the private doctors strike,” he added.

Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) and taluk hospitals at headquarters have been witnessing heavy inflow of patients for the past two days owing to the ongoing private doctors’ strike.

Mandya

MIMS, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in the town, commonly known as the district hospital, used to register 2,000 patients at its outpatient department and emergency sections. While nearly 3,000 persons visited the MIMS on Thursday, around 1,800 persons had visited the hospital till 2.30 p.m. on Friday, said sources at the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

“We are ready to face any kind of emergencies and have set up help desks/special units at all hospitals,” K. Mohan, District Health Hospital, told The Hindu here on Friday. The doctors and non-medical staff are working beyond their duty hours, he added.

Udupi

Though almost all private medical establishments were closed in Udupi district, out-patient services in the Kasturba Hospital at Manipal, Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital in Udupi and Dr. T.M.A. Pai Rotary Hospital at Karkala were open on Friday.

An officer of the Kasturba Hospital said that these three hospitals were open on account of the Phana deciding to resume work following request from the Karnataka High Court in view of inconvenience caused to the public.

Hassan

Private nursing homes, hospitals and private clinics remained closed on Friday, as the private doctors continued their strike. The IMA office-bearers maintained that they would decide on the protest only after knowing the government’s response.

The private medical establishments have put up posters on supporting the protest at the front gates of their building. Interestingly, one poster put up by Hoysala Hospital, a private nursing home on Shankar Mutt Road, appeals to the public to admit their relatives in need of treatment to government hospitals citing that they were worried over the punishment as per the amendments to the KPME Act. “As we fear penalty and imprisonment, please take those in need of treatment to government hospitals,” the poster read.

Shivamogga

The OPD services at private health establishments remained shut in the district on Friday also.

Normally, the OPD sections in government hospitals, including primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and general hospitals function from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. In the wake the strike and more number of patients coming to the hospitals, the district administration has extended the OPD timings at all the 103 PHCs in the district till 8 p.m.

In addition to this, the OPD sections in seven CHCs and six general hospitals in the district will function round-the-clock till the strike is called off.

Belagavi

The Belagavi district hospital has performed a record number of surgeries since the doctors went on a strike from November 13. The government doctors operated upon over 7,500 patients in five days, averaging about 1,500 per day. District hospital sources said that on an average, they usually have around 1,000 operations.

The pressure on out patient department at the government hospital remains high. The hospital has treated around 1,700 patients per day, up from 1,100 per day on an average.