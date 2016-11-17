Doctors on Wednesday held a ‘Satyagraha’ as part of the nationwide agitation under the banner of Indian Medical Association (IMA) protesting against the setting up of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and demanding suitable amendment to the Indian Medical Council Act.

The doctors from across the city took out a march from J.K. Grounds here to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in support of their demands.

They submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the deputy commissioner, Mysuru.

In the memorandum, the IMA, Mysuru branch said the proposed National Medical Commission will be a regulator appointed by the administrators under their direct control. “We support amendments to the existing IMC Act and against scrapping it totally and making it a non-autonomous body.”

“The new moves will take away the voting right of every doctor in India to elect their medical council and the rule that basic qualification of MBBS to practice modern medicine will go,” the IMA said, in the memorandum.