Doctor arrested in Belagavi

more-in

A team of police and Health Department officials raided the premises of a doctor in Belagavi and arrested him on charges of female foeticide on Wednesday.

Basavaraj Pugtyanatti, a homoeopathic medicine graduate, was practising allopathic medicine and surgery without requisite qualifications. He was also involved in the outlawed practice of female infanticide, officials said.

The Health Department had started a probe after Vaishnavi Mohite, a pregnant woman, suffered complications of a badly conducted pregnancy termination allegedly in the hands of Basavaraj and joined the KLE Hospital for further treatment. A case has been registered by the district health and family welfare officer, after the probe, at the Khade Bazar police station.