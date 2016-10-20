National » Karnataka

Hassan, October 20, 2016
Updated: October 20, 2016 05:41 IST

District administration criticised over Hasanamba festival preparations

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Eagerly awaited:The Hasanamba festival is scheduled to begin on Thursday. The doors of the temple will be opened on the day.— Photo: Prakash Hassan
Eagerly awaited:The Hasanamba festival is scheduled to begin on Thursday. The doors of the temple will be opened on the day.— Photo: Prakash Hassan

JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda asks MLAs to visit temple as devotees

The Hassan district administration has attracted criticism from people’s representatives and mediapersons over preparations for the Hasanamba festival beginning on Thursday.

While national president of Janata Dal (Secular) and the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has asked his party MLAs to visit the temple as common folk, Hassan District Working Journalists Association has refused to use special media passes meant for visiting the temple.

Mr. Deve Gowda, who was in Hassan on Wednesday, told presspersons that he was aware how the district administration had ignored his party MLA in conducting the festival. “I told the Hassan MLA to visit the temple as a common man, without taking a special pass. My wife planned to visit the temple on Thursday when the doors are opened. But, I told her to visit the temple a few days later, when the queue would be shorter.”

The JD(S) leaders are angry with V. Chaitra, Deputy Commissioner, for not inviting Hassan MLA H.S. Prakash for meetings convened to discuss the preparations for the festival. Mr. Prakash said, “I am president of the temple’s rejuvenation committee. I have not been called even once to discuss the preparation.”

‘No comments’

The district administration, on Tuesday, had invited mediapersons to the temple, where senior officers were present to inspect the preparations. However, the DC refused to speak, forcing the media personnel to leave the place.

Hassan District Working Journalists Association held a meeting on the day and adopted a resolution condemning the DC’s conduct. The association wondered where was the need to invite the media if the DC had no intention to speak to reporters.

Security arrangements

This time, the administration has decided to hire the services of ex-army men for security on the temple premises.

The move has not gone down well with a section of police officers. As many as 45 ex-army men will manage the crowd within the temple, while the police would be posted outside.

However, Superintendent of Police R.K. Shahapurwad maintained that ex-servicemen were involved as part of people’s participation in the smooth conduct of the festival.

Additional SP Shobharani will monitor security around the temple. Three DySPs, nine CPIs and 25 PSI, besides constables, would be on duty. “The police staff will be on duty round the clock,” he said.

Hasanamba temple festival

The historic temple attracts lakhs of devotees

It will be opened on Thursday

The temple will be closed on November 1

Special passes cost

Rs. 300

More In: Karnataka | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Minister inspects work on bus stand

BJP workers stage protest against RSS activist murder

Second convocation of St. Philomena’s College on Oct. 24

Rs. 44 crore for road widening in Hubballi

Some intellectuals want to keep Dalits away from other Hindu communities: Muthalik

Wait to ‘TrinTrin’ in Mysuru gets longer

GPs told to take over drinking water units

‘Kanaka Nade is not in reply to Chalo Udupi’

Where are the cycle tracks?

Man gets seven years RI for raping minor


Bengaluru

Even crucial infrastructure has been built on lake land

Karnataka welcomes Krishna Tribunal’s decision

‘BDA is hiding more than what it reveals’

Tribunal quashes State government's order of annulling selection of 362 candidates to KAS posts

Murdered RSS member cremated

KPSC irregularities: ‘Govt. can act only against tainted candidates’

Land for film city

State Cabinet orders inquiry into civil works taken up under RMSA

State hails KWDT’s verdict

Mangaluru

Now, free Wi-Fi facility at Mangaluru Central Railway Station

‘Environment security a vital part of national security’

Sand from CRZ areas to get costlier

Chalo Udupi sidelined issue of deprivation of land: Lolaksha

Organise investors meet next month: MLA


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

Many private buses and cabs unfit to ply: Officials

Most are over 15 years old and don’t have fitness certificates »