District administration criticised over Hasanamba festival preparations

Eagerly awaited:The Hasanamba festival is scheduled to begin on Thursday. The doors of the temple will be opened on the day.— Photo: Prakash Hassan

JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda asks MLAs to visit temple as devotees

The Hassan district administration has attracted criticism from people’s representatives and mediapersons over preparations for the Hasanamba festival beginning on Thursday.

While national president of Janata Dal (Secular) and the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has asked his party MLAs to visit the temple as common folk, Hassan District Working Journalists Association has refused to use special media passes meant for visiting the temple.

Mr. Deve Gowda, who was in Hassan on Wednesday, told presspersons that he was aware how the district administration had ignored his party MLA in conducting the festival. “I told the Hassan MLA to visit the temple as a common man, without taking a special pass. My wife planned to visit the temple on Thursday when the doors are opened. But, I told her to visit the temple a few days later, when the queue would be shorter.”

The JD(S) leaders are angry with V. Chaitra, Deputy Commissioner, for not inviting Hassan MLA H.S. Prakash for meetings convened to discuss the preparations for the festival. Mr. Prakash said, “I am president of the temple’s rejuvenation committee. I have not been called even once to discuss the preparation.”

‘No comments’

The district administration, on Tuesday, had invited mediapersons to the temple, where senior officers were present to inspect the preparations. However, the DC refused to speak, forcing the media personnel to leave the place.

Hassan District Working Journalists Association held a meeting on the day and adopted a resolution condemning the DC’s conduct. The association wondered where was the need to invite the media if the DC had no intention to speak to reporters.

Security arrangements

This time, the administration has decided to hire the services of ex-army men for security on the temple premises.

The move has not gone down well with a section of police officers. As many as 45 ex-army men will manage the crowd within the temple, while the police would be posted outside.

However, Superintendent of Police R.K. Shahapurwad maintained that ex-servicemen were involved as part of people’s participation in the smooth conduct of the festival.

Additional SP Shobharani will monitor security around the temple. Three DySPs, nine CPIs and 25 PSI, besides constables, would be on duty. “The police staff will be on duty round the clock,” he said.

Hasanamba temple festival

The historic temple attracts lakhs of devotees

It will be opened on Thursday

The temple will be closed on November 1

Special passes cost

Rs. 300