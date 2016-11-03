Senior Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) leader Sambhaji L. Patil, MLA (Independent), Mayor of Belagavi City Corporation Sarita Viraj Patil and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Shinde have earned the wrath of the Opposition in the Council which has demanded their immediate disqualification.

The Opposition, comprising of Kannada-Urdu speaking councillors led by floor leader Ramesh Sontakki, deputy leader Deepak Jamkhandi, Sarala Shivanand Herekar and all the councillors, met the Deputy Commissioner and Regional Commissioner in-charge N. Jayaram here on Wednesday and demanded holding Mr. Patil, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, guilty of participating in the alleged anti-Karnataka rally by the MES on Rajyotsava on Tuesday.

Mr. Sambhaji Patil is also the member of BCC Council, is elected from Ward No.15 and holds dual membership to both the former and Karnataka State Legislative Assembly. However, they differed with certain organisations on the demand for superseding of entire elected council, stating that it would be unfair to punish innocent councillors elected by the people for a mistake of a few.

Belagavi District Kannada Organisations Action Committee president Ashok Chandargi said that the government was empowered to disqualify any elected member of a municipal corporation body under the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Act, 1976.

Mr. Jayaram said a detailed report about the proceedings of the rally and public meeting was being sent to the government, which ought to make an appropriate decisionin this regard, he said.

Twice superseded

Speaking to presspersons later, Mr. Chandargi said the BCC Council was superseded twice in the past. In 2005, the government superseded the Council when then mayor Vijay Pandurang More of MES had adopted the resolution favouring the transfer of Belagavi to Maharashtra. In 2011, the government superseded the elected body taking note of then mayor Manda Balekundri participating in the MES rally on Rajyotsava then.

Protest

Activists of various organisations staged a protest at Rani Channamma Circle demanding the disqualification of the three MES leaders.