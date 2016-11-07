Workers cleaning up the lawns of Suvarana Vidhana Soudha ahead of the winter session of the legislature starting from November 21. – PHOTO: BY P.K. BADIGER.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly K.B. Koliwad and Congress government Chief Whip Ashok M. Pattan doing the rounds of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Monday.– PHOTO: BY P.K. BADIGER.

It is for the Governor to look into the demand for disqualification of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi-affiliated Independent MLA Sambhaji Patil for participating in the “anti-Karnataka” rally organised by MES during the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in the city on November 1, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly K.B. Koliwad has said.

Mr. Koliwad, who was here on Monday to review the preparations for hosting the winter session of the legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, told newsmen that the Speaker had no powers to take a decision on disqualification of a MLA. The questions related to MES activities and participation of Mayor, Deputy Mayor in the MES rally or those related to boundary issues should be addressed by the government, not by the Speaker.

Committee

However, Mr. Koliwad said the government was seriously considering setting up a committee to take a comprehensive view of the various issues concerning the people living in Belagavi and other boundary areas of the State. The government was concerned and was looking forward to strengthen linguistic harmony in these areas and motivate people to participate in development and progress of the State.

He reiterated that the a day each would be devoted to discuss threadbare the vexed Mahadayi dispute and measures to boost progress of the North Karnataka region during the winter session.

Congress government’s chief whip Ashok M. Pattan, Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, and Police Commissioner Krishna Bhat were also present.