'Loyal workers unhappy with Yeddyurappa's appointments'

K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has said that displeasure still prevails among activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party over the manner in which party State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa made appointments to key positions.

Those who were with Mr. Yeddyurappa in the Karnataka Janata Paksha have been offered key responsibilities in various morchas and district committees of the BJP. This has created disappointment among a large section of senior and loyal workers of the party. Mr. Yeddyurappa took decisions in an unilateral manner and the core committee of the party was also not consulted on the issue, Mr. Eshwarappa told presspersons here on Monday.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that to gather information of the ground realities prevailing in Karnataka, the party’s central leaders had invited him to Delhi. He said he had apprised national president Amit Shah on the issue. The differences would be resolved through talks.

On the opposition expressed by Mr. Yeddyurappa to Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the brigade was formed at a time when a large section of BJP leaders had vented their opposition to the manner in which Mr. Yeddyurappa had made appointments to key positions in the party. It is true that initially Mr. Yeddyurappa had opposed formation of the brigade but now he is maintaining silence on the issue.