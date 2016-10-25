The discussion has been organised following the recent mishap at the Devaraja Market in Mysuru.— file PHOTO

In the light of the proposed reconstruction of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, the tenants here have organised a discussion on ‘structural review’ of heritage buildings of Mysuru at Jaganmohan Palace at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Following the recent mishap at Devaraja Market building, there have been speculations on the safety of the structure and all life associated with it. Hence, the tenants’ association of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building has come together to organise a discussion involving eminent personalities and subject experts on the way forward,” president of Devaraja Market Tenants’ Association S. Mahadev said.

Assistant Professor of Structural Engineering at Civil Engineering Department, IIT Madras, Arun Menon, will be among the subject experts. “He has 15 years of exposure to the field of seismic engineering and his research interests include seismic behaviour of masonry structures, restoration of heritage structures and seismic risk assessment,” a statement said.

Dr. Menon is currently co-ordinating the efforts of National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures (NCSHS), IIT Madras.