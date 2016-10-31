Sapna Book House is offering a 10 per cent to 15 per cent discount on Kannada books in its 13 branches to commemorate its golden jubilee celebrations and to mark the Kannada Rajyotsava.

Writer and physician P.S. Shankar told presspersons on Sunday said that the book house would extend the discount offer at all the branches across three States throughout November and special offers would be extended on books published by Sapna Publications.

The book house would also issue a membership card to get access to special offers and discounts, he added.